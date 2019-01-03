Car India Reader’s Choice Award 2019

The readers are the reason why Car India has grown into a powerhouse for four-wheeler content. Therefore, when it comes to awarding a competent four-wheeler, your input is crucial. This award is completely decided by you. Let us know which automobile you want to win. And, yes, we have some surprises in store for a few lucky participants.



Nominate your choice and Win. To vote, send an e-mail to ciawards@nextgenpublishing.net with your choice mentioned in the subject line. Voting open till 31 January 2019. The winner of the Reader’s Choice Award will be announced in the March 2019 issue.

Here are your options, conveniently organised for your viewing and choosing pleasure:

















































Prizes include portable Bluetooth speakers and multiple six-month subscriptions for Car India magazine.

*Dear manufacturers, please ensure that employees and other associated personnel refrain from participating in this vote so as to maintain the integrity of this award.