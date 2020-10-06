CAR INDIA MAGAZINE OCTOBER 2020

Everyone has been talking about safety, from personal hygiene to social distancing, since the outbreak of the pandemic. Needless to say, road safety is as important as the aforementioned aspects. It was with this in view that Mahindra launched a road safety programme with the most affordable and the safest car in the country, the XUV300. We did a short video for them to promote their campaign. The other manufacturer that has been promoting road safety for quite some time is Hyundai with the “Be the Better Guy” campaign. The traffic conditions in the country are moving from bad to worse by the day. In fact, after the lockdown people seem to be driving in the wrong direction on a divided road, taking undue advantage of the sparse traffic. I hope the police would come down as heavily on traffic offenders as they do on people not wearing masks. In India we are spoilt for choice so far as cars and SUVs are concerned. However, when it came to a capable off-roader with a good interior and build quality, one’s choice would become limited to high-end SUVs such as the Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender, and Mercedes G Wagon. On the other hand, if you were looking to buy an affordable SUV which you could take off road and put through some serious off-roading, then it would come down to the Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar. All that has changed now with the launch of the all-new Thar. The new Thar has all the off-roading capabilities of its predecessor and then some more. The best part is that the new Thar has an excellent build quality. Its interior, fit-and- finish, and NVH are all high class and, to top it all, its road manners are very good. It can be your only car. The team at Mahindra have done a commendable job. Now you will not have to burn a hole in your pocket while buying an SUV with good on-road and off-road capabilities. Thus, it will not be necessary to spend more than Rs 70 lakh to get yourself a good and capable SUV.