AUGUST 2021

Marching On Undaunted

Car India celebrates its 16th anniversary this month. When we started the magazine, I was a part of the founder-members’ team. At that time, the management and the team made a decision to start a dedicated car-only magazine instead of an all-encompassing automotive one. If you look at the magazines in any of the developed markets, you will not come across an automotive magazine; it will either be a dedicated car or a bike magazine. Today Next Gen Publishing is the only publishing house in the country to bring out dedicated car, bike, and commercial vehicle magazines as well as an auto component magazine.



The last one and a half year has been extremely tough for everyone due to the pandemic. The automobile industry has also taken a big hit. Quite a few dealerships have shut shop. The government has not done anything to help this industry; as a matter of fact, the rising cost of fuel has further adversely affected car sales. There has been no respite in the form of reduction in taxes to boost sales or to encourage hybrid cars. Needless to say, the high cost of fuel (Rs 108 per litre for petrol and Rs 97 per litre for diesel) hurts the ordinary citizen the most. The economy, already suffering on account of the situation brought about by the pandemic, is being further hit due to fuel price hike as the cost of transport goes through the roof.



This month we bring you some special stories that we have been able to do despite the COVID-19 restrictions. As we celebrate our 16th anniversary, I would like to thank our unsung heroes — the marketing team, our design team, our copy desk editor, the editorial team, and the photographers — who work tirelessly month after month to bring out the magazine even during these though times. Last but not least, I would like to thank our readers and the manufacturers for their unstinting support throughout the year. We would not be here without your support.





EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription