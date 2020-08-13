AUGUST 2020

Celebration in Difficult Times

This month Car India completes 15 years of publication. I would like to thank all our readers for supporting the only dedicated car magazine in the country.



It is customary for us to do some special stories to celebrate the anniversary of the magazine. However, it was very difficult to do so this year because inter-city travel is not allowed. We are glad that even with such restrictions in place, we have some exclusive stories for you in this anniversary issue.



The automobile industry is trying to regain some of its sales figures. It is a big challenge not only to sell cars, but also to manufacture them because some of the ancillary suppliers are located in containment zones. The second setback comes in the form of the anti-China sentiment, since most manufacturers source components from that country.



The last four months have been extremely tough for everyone, especially for us at Car India. I would like to thank our editorial and design teams for working non-stop from home and bringing out digital editions of our magazines during the lockdown period. I would also like to thank our marketing team for their hard work in getting advertisements in these though times. It will not be possible for us to bring out the magazine without advertisement support. Therefore, thanks are due in no small measure to all the manufacturers for their support.



For the last couple of years diesel is being considered dirty to such an extent that the entire VW Group has stopped selling diesel cars in India. The Germans are the pioneers of diesel technology and this is going to hurt their sales, particularly so when it comes to SUVs. In fact, today brands like Hyundai and especially Honda, who were known only for their petrol engines, are offering diesel engines in their new BS6-compliant cars.



Once again, I would like to thank all our supporters and well-wishers for their unstinting support over the past 15 years.

EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA

For Online Subscription

Digital Subscription