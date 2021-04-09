Car India Awards 2021 Winners

In spite of having to go through a difficult 2020, car manufacturers did well to bounce back in spectacular fashion and we have seen multiple launches over the year.

Of course, such splendid effort has to be appreciated and that is why we have the Car India Awards 2021. There were enough new launches and contenders to fight for top honours and after tallying all the points awarded by the jury members, we have the winners.

Hatchback of the Year

The new Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz tussled for the win in this category. While both cars have their merits and hiccups, the one that impressed the jury more was the Hyundai i20 in its latest generation. Continuous development over the years and diligent market research have helped Hyundai put together a winner; as was reflected by the jury’s scores.

Sedan of the Year

The latest generations of the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna were the two contestants in this category and it was a tough fight because both cars were evenly matched. In the end, when the points were tallied, it turned out that the City had managed to claw out an edge over its rival and win top honours.

Compact SUV of the Year

This is without doubt one of the most popular categories in the market right now and it was a two-way fight between the Kia Sonet and the Toyota Urban Cruiser. While the latter is a product of the Maruti-Toyota joint venture and basically Toyota’s version of the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Sonet has become a benchmark in its segment since its launch. With potent engines, multiple transmission options and a fully-loaded interior, it is no surprise that Kia have walked away with this one.

SUV of the Year

The past year’s SUV line-up comprised the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc. The fight was close and the jurors had a tough time picking one but when the points were tallied, the scales tipped in favour of the capable Volkswagen T-Roc.

Premium SUV of the Year

Big car size and space along with plush interiors is what defines the cars in this segment. This year it was a clash between the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace and the MG Gloster. Both cars ticked off a lot of the right boxes but the one that surged ahead when the points were tallied was the MG Gloster.

Off-roader of the Year

The all-new Mahindra Thar has won this category hands down. Although it was the only contender for the award this year, make no mistake, not much could have stood in the way of the Mahindra Thar and this award. After all, this machine was built to clear obstacles with ease.

Executive Sedan of the Year

The fight for this one went down to the wire between the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the Škoda Superb. Fully-equipped with the latest in gadgetry and comfort, these sedans make a good case for themselves. In the end, it was the Škoda that impressed our jurors the most.

Premium Sedan of the Year

Premium sedans are all about covering long distances in the blink of an eye while being cocooned in luxury. The contenders for the title this year are from Germany and so the battle was quite close. They were remarkably close on all fronts including styling, performance and driveability. Ultimately, it was the BMW 8 Series that won the trophy.

Premium Luxury Sedan of the Year

After being the car of choice for illustrious folk such as the Iron Man, there is no way the Audi A8 L could have been denied this award. This decked-out luxury saloon bagged the award with ease because there is nothing else that was launched in the past year that even comes close.

Luxury SUV of the Year

One of the more popular categories of cars that were launched the past year and that is evident in the number of nominations. There were a total of five cars vying for the top spot including the Audi Q8, BMW X6, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz GLS. Even with such competition, it is admirable how the Mercedes-Benz GLE emerged as the winner.

MPV of the Year

When it comes to the new benchmark in the MPV space, look no further than the Kia Carnival. Kia have managed to rewrite our expectations for an MPV and made it an extremely desirable car. Powered by a potent engine and armed to the teeth with the latest features to enhance comfort, the Carnival has earned itself a well-deserved award.

Green Car of the Year

The industry has been abuzz with the electric revolution or should we say green revolution? In the past year, we saw as many as four electric cars being launched. This list comprises Hyundai Kona, Mercedes-Benz EQC, MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon EV. After much deliberation about parameters including usability, price and feasibility, the award was presented to the Tata Nexon EV.

Variant of the Year

As the name suggests, this category is for the new launches that are not exactly all-new cars but more along the lines of a refreshing makeover. This year’s line-up comprised the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Renault Duster Turbo and Volvo XC40 T4 Petrol. As an overall package, the Renault Duster had the strongest suit to claim this award.

Automobile Manufacturer of the Year

Even after the tough months of lockdown and economic distress, one manufacturer made the most of the situation and was the quickest one to get back on track towards normalcy. With sales figures that frequently topped the charts month after month, Maruti Suzuki simply outperformed its rivals and laid claim to this award.

Automobile of the Year

This is the most contested award because it includes cars from almost every category mentioned here. To win the big award, the car should be more than just a winner in its segment. It has to be a benchmark that ticks all the boxes equally well. In that respect, the car that deserved this award the most was the new Hyundai i20.

Story: Joshua Varghese