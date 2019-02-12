Car India Awards 2019

After another year of new launches, first drives and road tests, it is once again time to bring out the scorecards and declare winners. Recently, we had our jury drive the cars launched in the past year. After testing for a variety of parameters including performance, comfort and safety, the judges awarded points to each car. We have tallied all the points to declare clear winners in each category.
Automobile of the Year: Hyundai Santro
In addition to bagging the top spot in its class, the little Santro has also earned itself the big one. Hyundai have marked evolution in the right direction by resurrecting a popular name in the Indian market. The Santro has made a comeback, bringing with it everything that we loved about its predecessor and a host of improvements as well. In terms of usability, performance, refinement, safety, and accessibility, the Santro has ticked off all the right boxes and placed itself right at the top.
Here is what we think about the automobile of the year.
Manufacturer of the Year: Tata Motors
Premium Hatchback of the Year: Maruti Suzuki Swift
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift first drive review
Compact Sedan of the Year: Honda Amaze
Also read: Honda Amaze first drive review
Sedan of the Year: Toyota Yaris
Also read: Toyota Yaris first drive review
Luxury Car of the Year: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Also read: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo road test review
MUV of the Year: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
SUV of the Year: Mahindra Alturas G4
Also read: Mahindra Alturas G4 first drive review
Compact Luxury SUV of the Year: Volvo XC40
Also read: Volvo XC40 first drive review
Luxury SUV of the Year: Audi Q5
Also read: Audi Q5 road test review
Premium Luxury SUV of the Year: Porsche Cayenne
Performance Car of the Year: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Reader’s Choice Car of the Year: Mahindra Marazzo
Also read: Mahindra Marazzo first drive review
Variant of the year: Datsun GO
Entry Level Hatchback of the Year: Hyundai Santro
Story: Joshua Varghese
Recent posts in News