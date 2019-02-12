Car India Awards 2019

After another year of new launches, first drives and road tests, it is once again time to bring out the scorecards and declare winners. Recently, we had our jury drive the cars launched in the past year. After testing for a variety of parameters including performance, comfort and safety, the judges awarded points to each car. We have tallied all the points to declare clear winners in each category.

Automobile of the Year: Hyundai Santro

In addition to bagging the top spot in its class, the little Santro has also earned itself the big one. Hyundai have marked evolution in the right direction by resurrecting a popular name in the Indian market. The Santro has made a comeback, bringing with it everything that we loved about its predecessor and a host of improvements as well. In terms of usability, performance, refinement, safety, and accessibility, the Santro has ticked off all the right boxes and placed itself right at the top.

Here is what we think about the automobile of the year.

Manufacturer of the Year: Tata Motors

Premium Hatchback of the Year: Maruti Suzuki Swift

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Swift first drive review

Compact Sedan of the Year: Honda Amaze

Also read: Honda Amaze first drive review

Sedan of the Year: Toyota Yaris

Also read: Toyota Yaris first drive review

Luxury Car of the Year: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Also read: BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo road test review

MUV of the Year: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

SUV of the Year: Mahindra Alturas G4

Also read: Mahindra Alturas G4 first drive review

Compact Luxury SUV of the Year: Volvo XC40

Also read: Volvo XC40 first drive review

Luxury SUV of the Year: Audi Q5

Also read: Audi Q5 road test review

Premium Luxury SUV of the Year: Porsche Cayenne

Performance Car of the Year: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Reader’s Choice Car of the Year: Mahindra Marazzo

Also read: Mahindra Marazzo first drive review

Variant of the year: Datsun GO

Entry Level Hatchback of the Year: Hyundai Santro

Story: Joshua Varghese