Car Factories Resume Production

Many car factories have secured the necessary permissions from the government to restart operations during the lockdown.

Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL)

FIAPL is a world-class manufacturing facility that is a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India with Tata Motors Limited. The plant manufactures powertrains and passenger vehicles, and currently relies on a lean workforce to ensure that social distancing standards are met. Medical equipment including personal protection equipment and a well-equipped ambulance are available on standby. Additionally, there are strict procedures in place to monitor the health of the workforce that enters and exits the plant.

Mahindra

After securing the necessary permissions from the government, Mahindra production resumes at their car factories in Nashik, Haridwar and Igatpuri during the lockdown after securing the necessary permissions. Each employee has been armed with a personal protection kit and work has resumed in the best way possible when we take into account the restrictions imposed by social distancing and the lockdown.

Kia Motors India

Kia Motors’ facility is one the best-equipped car factories in the country and they have also resumed operations since the second week of this month. Keeping the safety of their employees as top priority, they are currently working only single shifts with operations set to return to full swing once the lockdown is lifted completely. The staff that report for work are screened before entering the facility with medical checks and the like. All of them have been educated on the latest norms required for a safe workspace. Kia Motors India have also been active in coronavirus relief activities. In addition to financially contributing to relief efforts in the state of Andhra Pradesh, they have also been distributing masks among their workers and vendors.

Story: Joshua Varghese