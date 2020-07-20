Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Revealed in Full

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is, as its name suggests, the sportiest and most dynamic hypercar from the legendary marque.

Evolution is constant and that stays true even at the pinnacle of combustion-engined automotive development and the desire of some folk to go even faster and hold on to high speed and momentum even better and for longer. The new Bugatti Pur Sport is exactly that.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is geared to be more agile in every sense of the word. The front end is dominated by a dynamic face with wide air intakes and a signature enlarged horseshoe panel to serve as radiator air outlets. The splitter generates maximum downforce by protruding considerably at the front while also making the new Chiron seem wider. Paintwise, the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport features – optional – split paintwork design that was specially developed. The entire lower third of the vehicle has exposed carbon-fibre to make it seem even more planted; almost flat.

The rear of the Chiron Pur Sport has a spoiler with a 1.90-metre wing-span to generate serious downforce, while the diffuser significantly boosts aero. The design is rounded off by 3D-printed titanium exhaust tailpipes that are extremely lightweight and highly temperature-resistant; thanks to the production method allowing very thin walls thus saving weight where it matters.

The interior of the Chiron Pur Sport is also just as raw and bare-essentially sporty. Large surfaces are upholstered in Alcantara with dynamic patterns lasered into the door trim panels with its contrasting fabric metal-look highlights. All trim elements and controls are made exclusively of either black, anodised aluminium or titanium.

The technical department devised a magnesium wheel design with optional aero blades for the Pur Sport. Arranged in a ring, the blades guarantee ideal wheel ventilation while also positively affecting aerodynamics; extracting air outwards from the wheel where it is immediately drawn towards the rear, thus preventing turbulence in the wheel area and improving the flow of air across the side. The total weight benefit is 16 kg for not just a lower kerb weight but also reduced unsprung mass. The wheels are wrapped in tyres specially developed by Bugatti and Michelin: the Bugatti Sport Cup 2 R tyres – 285/30 R20 at the front and 355/25 R21 at the rear. The modified structure and rubber mix creates more grip and boosts lateral acceleration by as much as 10 per cent thus increasing cornering speed. Titanium brake-pad base panels reduce a further two kg while brake discs are another one kg less.

Bugatti also specifically configured the chassis and suspension to be uncompromising on winding roads without affecting comfort. The new chassis features springs that are 65 per cent firmer at the front and 33 per cent firmer at the rear, together with adaptive damping control, modified camber values, and carbon-fibre stabilisers at the front and rear.

The engine in the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is still the 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 with 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm but now gets a new transmission that has seen 80 per cent revision while the entire gear set including four shafts and seven forward gears has been adapted to the new conditions. It also features an overall gear ratio that is 15 per cent closer to guarantee even more dynamic handling and further improve power distribution. The Chiron Pur Sport now unleashes its full power at 350 km/h; oh, how gearing plays such a vital role. The gears are now closer ratios to enable shorter gear jumps and benefit performance – most of which is evident when coming out of corners. The Chiron Pur Sport accelerates even more aggressively together with the added grip as well as the more direct chassis and suspension. Bugatti have also increased the maximum engine speed of the engine by 200 rpm, taking it to 6,900 rpm. That, and the closer overall gear ratio, creates significantly better elasticity and in-gear roll-ons: the Chiron Pur Sport accelerates from 60 to 120 km/h almost two seconds quicker than the already fast Chiron.

Of course, the new Chiron Pur Sport will be far from commonplace. Only 60 cars will be made, each costing € 3 million (Rs 25.5 crore) before tax, when production starts later this year.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti, said, “We spoke to customers and realised they wanted a vehicle that is geared even more towards agility and dynamic cornering. A hypersports car that yearns for country roads with as many bends as possible. An unadulterated, uncompromising driving machine. Consequently, the vehicle is called Chiron Pur Sport. By cutting the weight by 50 kilogrammes while simultaneously boosting the downforce and configuring an uncompromising, sporty chassis as well as suspension setup, the Chiron Pur Sport boasts incredible grip, sensational acceleration and extraordinarily accurate handling. It’s the most uncompromising yet agile Bugatti of recent times.

“With the Chiron Pur Sport we are showcasing an outstanding vehicle that makes your heart race shortly after having started the engine to push the limits of driving physics even further to the limit than any vehicle ever has done before. This means we have come full circle, back to the good, old Bugatti tradition”, Winkelmann added.