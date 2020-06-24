BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Launched

The pricing of the BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG begins at Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be offered in four variants.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available with an S-CNG option. It joins the Ertiga, Alto 800, Celerio, Eeco, and the WagonR in the manufacturer’s range of CNG cars. This option is available with the LXI, LXI (O), VXI, and VXI (O) variants of the S-Presso and are priced between Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki was one of the first manufacturers in the country to introduce factory-fitted CNG cars and now also has the largest range of CNG cars. The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG is powered by a BS6 compliant, 1.0-litre engine that gets a claimed fuel economy of 31.2 km/kg. Online reports also state that the manufacturers have achieved the highest-ever sales of CNG cars in FY 2019-20 selling 1,06,443 units of factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “This launch also helps augment Maruti’s commitment towards Mission Green Million, announced at the 2020 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki, with its portfolio of CNG and Hybrid vehicles, has been the preferred choice of customers owing to the affordability and high-fuel efficiency of its green vehicles, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.”

Ex-showroom prices for the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are as follows:

LXI CNG – Rs 4,84,000

LXI (O) CNG – Rs 4,90,000

VXI CNG – Rs 5,07,500

VXI (O) CNG – Rs 5,13,500