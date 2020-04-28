BS6 Mahindra SUV Prices Announced

The prices are out for some of the BS6 Mahindra SUVs including the KUV100, the XUV300 and the Alturas G4.

Mahindra KUV100

The KUV100 BS6 Mahindra SUV’s prices have been revealed and there are four variants on offer. Powering the range is a 1.2-litre, mFalcon G80 turbo-petrol that produces 83 hp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 115 Nm between 3,500-3,600 rpm while mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

Variant Price K2+ 6-str NXT Rs 5.54 lakh K4+ 6-str NXT Rs 6.02 lakh K6+ 6-str NXT Rs 6.53 lakh K8 6-str NXT Rs 7.16 lakh

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 compact BS6 Mahindra SUV is a fairly popular model in its segment. Spread across 11 variants, the XUV300 comes with a choice of petrol or diesel engines and manual or automatic transmissions (for the diesel engine only). The 1.2 turbo-petrol engine develops 110 hp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm between 2,000-3,500 rpm while mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The other choice would be the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel that churns out 117 hp at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm between 1,500-2,500 rpm. The diesel mill can be had with either the six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.

Ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

Variant Price W4 Petrol Rs 8.30 lakh W4 Diesel Rs 8.69 lakh W6 Petrol Rs 9.15 lakh W6 Diesel Rs 9.50 lakh W6 Diesel AutoShift Rs 9.99 lakh W8 Petrol Rs 10.60 lakh W8 Diesel Rs 10.95 lakh W8 Diesel AutoShift Rs 11.50 lakh W8(O) Petrol Rs 11.84 lakh W8(O) Diesel Rs 12.14 lakh W8(O) AutoShift Rs 12.69 lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4

The Alturas G4 BS6 Mahindra SUV is the most expensive car in the brand’s current portfolio. The massive Alturas G4 draws power from a 2.2-litre, in-line four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz. It develops 181 hp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 420 Nm between 1,600-2,600 rpm. The Alturas G4 will be available as either a two-wheel-drive or a four-wheel-drive. The former will set you back by Rs 28.69 lakh while the latter costs Rs 31.69 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.

Story: Joshua Varghese