BS6 Honda Jazz Teased

The BS6 Honda Jazz has been teased on the company’s official website indicating a launch soon.

Another addition to Honda’s lineup of cars in India will be the BS6 Honda Jazz which is set to launch soon. The picture which has been teased gives us a partial silhouette image, but we can tell that there are no changes to the design and styling of the Jazz. The international model that was showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019 featured a new design and their e:HEV two-motor hybrid electric powertrain which, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be on the cards for India.

The BS6 Honda Jazz is likely to get the option of either a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine or a 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel engine. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic, while the diesel engine is mated to only a six-speed manual transmission. Power figures are to remain the same where the petrol engine will make 90 hp and a peak torque of 110 Nm, whereas the diesel engine will make 100 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The interior will also be carried over from the BS4 model, which include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and cruise control.

The BS4 Honda Jazz was priced between Rs 7.55 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom), so we can expect the BS6 model to be priced at a slight premium over this amount. It will go up against the likes of the new Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the Tata Altroz. We await a drive in the BS6 Honda Jazz to tell you all about how it fares.