BS6 Honda City Details Revealed

Details of the new-generation Honda City have been revealed just prior to the launch of the car in India.

The BS6 Honda City was set to launch right before the lockdown was announced in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to the cancellation of the first drive event for the media that was set to take place in Goa. Until we wait to drive the all-new Honda City, here is what the fifth-generation of the car is all about.

The fifth generation of the Honda City has been designed to look more aggressive and much sportier. The new LED headlights and tail-lights make the car look sharper and distinct. The flowing lines on the sides give the City a futuristic look as compared to older models. New alloy wheels further add to the good looks of the new Honda City.

When it comes to engine options, the car will get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines which are now updated to be BS6-compliant. The petrol engine puts out 121 hp at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm and will be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 100 hp at 3,600 rpm and a peak torque of 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm and will be sold only with a six-speed manual transmission.

When it comes to the interior, the fifth-gen Honda City gets plenty of upgrades that include a new layout for the dashboard and with seats wrapped in neat upholstery. It also sports a larger touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. Many switches have also been complemented with touch-sensitive controls. Other features include wireless charging, connected car technology, and ventilated front seats, all of which are seen on the international model.

When launched in India, the new Honda City will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. The BS4 Honda City is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom) so we can expect the new model to be priced at a slight premium over these prices.