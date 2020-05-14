BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ Launched in India

The BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ have been launched in India starting from Rs 3.99 lakh and 4.2 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Increasing the range of options for those seeking a budget car for affordable personal mobility, the BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ have been introduced in India.

With a sleek and bold lines, the five-seater Go hatchback and the seven-seater Go+ compact cars are both offered in manual and CVT automatic trims, with the top models fitted with diamond-cut 14-inch alloy wheels and stylish LED daytime lights. They also offer the best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm. Inside, the BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ have anti-fatigue seats and are equipped with vehicle dynamic control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, reverse parking assist and dual front airbags. There is also a 7.0-inch smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The new BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ get a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 77 hp and 104 Nm, available with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. The BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ are the most affordable CVT-equipped cars in India. The advantages are several over their contemporaries equipped with AMT (automated manual transmissions) primarily smoother acceleration, superior performance on slopes and better control, as well as no lag in power delivery. There is also a “Sports” mode on offer.

With the new BS6 Datsun Go and Go+, the company is also offering easy finance schemes, with flexibility to choose the start of monthly instalments (EMIs) with the launch of “Buy Now and Pay in 2021, 100 per cent finance option, Low EMI Benefit and EMI Assurance benefit and even an industry-best seven-month EMI holiday.

The starting ex-showroom prices for the new BS6 Datsun Go is Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 6.25 lakh for the CVT automatic while the Go+ starts from Rs 4.2 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh for the CVT automatic. Both cars are available in a choice of six colours and have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years. Free road side assistance subscription for two years is also offered and these services can be availed in more than 1,500 cities across the country.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun Go and Go+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready. Built with Japanese technology, both cars are BS6-compliant and offer the most affordable CVT options in India. With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun’s mission of enabling progressive mobility.”

