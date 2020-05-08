BS4 Mahindra Xylo, Verito, Verito Vibe and NuvoSport Discontinued

With the BS6 norms kicking in, Mahindra have discontinued some of their older offerings that were on sale until recently.

Mahindra have discontinued four of their offerings: the Xylo, Verito, Verito Vibe and NuvoSport, all of which were offered with BS4 diesel engines that won’t make it to BS6. This is due to the fact that these models did not see as much success as the manufacturer would have liked. Apart from this, the BS6 norms have already kicked in and Mahindra want to concentrate on more popular models and upgrade them to BS6-compliant engines. Here is what the four BS4 Mahindra cars were all about.

Mahindra Xylo

The Xylo was an MUV that was offered with the option of two diesel engines. The 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel engine that made 120 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.5-litre mDI CRDe produced 95 hp and 218 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines were mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This Xylo has been effectively replaced by the Mahindra TUV300 and TUV300 Plus.

Mahindra Verito and Verito Vibe

The Mahindra Verito was a sedan, while the Verito Vibe was a shortened version of the sedan. Both cars were evolutions of the Mahindra-Renault Logan and we’re offered with Renault’s K9K 1.5-litre diesel engine that churned out 65 hp and 160 Nm of peak torque and mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra NuvoSport

The Mahindra NuvoSport was the replacement of the Quanto, which itself was a shortened Xylo, a compact SUV that was powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine that developed 100 hp and 240 Nm. Unlike the others, it was offered with the option of a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT (Automated Manual Transmission).