BS-VI S-CNG WagonR Launched By Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki have launched the BS-VI compliant S-CNG WagonR in two variants from Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom).



The launch of the S-CNG WagonR is aligned with the company’s ‘Mission Green Million’ that was announced at Auto Expo. Initiating their green journey quite a while ago. Maruti Suzuki offers a range of green vehicles. The company has already sold a million green vehicles in the which include both mild-hybrids and CNG cars. While the first million milestone took a little longer, Maruti Suzuki now aim to sell the next one million green vehicles in just the next couple of years.



The S-CNG WagonR rocks its original “tall boy” stance. The car has a 60-litre tank capacity and is said to return economy figures of 35.53 km/kg. The S-CNG WagonR is available in two variants the WagonR LXI and WagonR LXI(O). Both these models come with the K-series 1.0-litre engine that develops 68 hp and 90 Nm. Running in CNG mode results in peak output figures of 59 hp and 78 Nm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavoured to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The third-generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory-fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.”

