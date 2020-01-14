 

The BS VI Jeep Compass diesel has been launched, and a pair of 4×4 automatic variants have also been added to the portfolio, from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jeep Compass range has expanded with the two new 4×4 automatic variants based on the Longitude and Limited Plus. These two variants will be offered to customers in 4×4 drive configuration.

The new Jeep Compass will now be powered by the BS VI-compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that still produces 173 hp and 350 Nm. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission in the Jeep Compass base Sport trim level, with the new nine-speed automatic now available in the Longitude trim level at Rs 21.96 lakh as well as the top-end Limited Plus trim level at Rs 24.99 lakh, still well below the Trail-Rated Compass Trailhawk, which costs from Rs 26.80 lakh, all ex-showroom.
This is a welcome step taken by the company as not too many manufacturers offer an automatic transmission on lower variants, and with 4×4 drive. The new BS VI Jeep Compass is available to order now with bookings and test drives for the new available at all Jeep showrooms across the country.

Commenting on the range expansion, Dr Partha Datta – President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will available to consumers right away. Both variants offer more equipment, boosting the value-for-money proposition for the customer which we believe will increase our share in the segment. This roll-out has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BS VI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline.”

 

