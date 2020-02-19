BS VI Ford Figo Line-up for 2020 Introduced

The 2020 BS VI Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire models have been introduced in India at extremely competitive prices, starting from Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Figo hatchback, its Freestyle crossover derivative and the Aspire sedan derivative have all received the necessary updates to bring them up to BS VI emission standard requirements. The 2020 Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire will continue to offer unmatched drive pleasure, capable performance, a high level of safety, and a host of connectivity and convenience features.

The BS VI Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire petrol variants use the latest 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Ti-VCT petrol engine that delivers a punchy 96 hp and 119 Nm. The diesel variants benefit from Ford’s trusted and reliable TDCi 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that delivers an even more potent 100 hp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both the petrol and diesel iterations are all offered with the quick and precise five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels.

The BS VI Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire, in the higher variants, get a touchscreen-based infotainment system, embedded navigation, and class-leading convenience features. Driver assistance features such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic inside rear-view mirror, push-button start and several other intuitive features are also part of the equipment list. Safety-wise, there is standard ABS, three-point seat-belts with pre-tensioners, and up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and as well as passengers.

Now, on to the pricing. Ford India have managed to price their new line-up extremely competitively, with some new variants and the top Titanium variants even undercutting their BS IV predecessors. Each model gets four petrol and three diesel variants. The ex-showroom pricing for the BS VI Ford Figo, Freestyle and Aspire are as follows.

Figo 1.2 Ti-VCT Petrol

Ambiente: Rs 5.39 lakh

Trend: Rs 5.99 lakh

Titanium: Rs 6.35 lakh

Titanium Blu: Rs 6.95 lakh

Figo 1.5 TDCi Diesel

Trend: Rs 6.86 lakh

Titanium: Rs 7.25 lakh

Titanium Blu: Rs 7.85 lakh

Freestyle 1.2 Ti-VCT Petrol

Ambiente: Rs 5.89 lakh

Trend: Rs 6.44 lakh

Titanium: Rs 6.94 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 7.29 lakh

Freestyle 1.5 TDCi Diesel

Trend: Rs 7.34 lakh

Titanium: Rs 7.84 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 8.19 lakh

Aspire 1.2 Ti-VCT Petrol

Ambiente: Rs 5.99 lakh

Trend: Rs 6.59 lakh

Titanium: Rs 7.09 lakh

Titanium+: Rs 7.44 lakh

Aspire 1.5 TDCi Diesel

Trend: Rs 7.49 lakh

Titanium: Rs 7.99 lakh

Titanium Blue: Rs 8.34 lakh