BS-IV Ready Force Gurkha Range Launched



The 2017 Force Gurkha Xpedition has been priced at Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the top-end five-door Xplorer version costs Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The refreshed Gurkha range is based on a new high strength C-in-C chassis and features multi-link coil-spring suspension on all four wheels which not just make it a capable off-roader but also improve its handling and ride comfort as compared to the previous generation Gurkha.

The Gurkha Xplorer is the 4WD version and is powered by BS-IV compliant 85-PS, 2.6-litre common-rail diesel engine, with peak torque of 230 Nm flowing between 1,400 to 2,400 rpm. The off-road machine comes mated with a five-speed gearbox equipped with a cable shift for effortless gear changes. This model is available as a soft top or hard top. The Xplorer has seating for five people. The three-door Xplorer is priced at Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and five-door version is Rs 11.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Gurkha is also available in the Xpedition variant, which has five doors, a hard top body, and offers driver+eight seating. But, more importantly, this is purely a rear-wheel drive version, without a 4×4 option, and is better suited for tarmac and a rugged rural setting. Like the Xplorer, this version is also powered by a BS-IV compliant, 2.6-litre diesel engine and is priced at Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Gurkha Xplorer and Xpedition are available in Supreme White, Matt Black, Copper Red and Moonbeam Silver body colours; and is also available in Aurangabad now.