Bridgestone India Announce P V Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

The Indian chapter of worldwide Olympic partner, Bridgestone, announced P V Sindhu as their brand ambassador, in an exclusive press conference in Hyderabad.

Bridgestone are one of the largest tyre manufacturers in the world and this move by their Indian chapter seems to be in line with their Olympic manifesto, ‘Chase Your Dream’.

Padma Shri P V Sindhu rose to fame after earning a silver medal for India in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio. Currently 22 years old, Sindhu continues to exemplify dedication, grit, and hard work as a sports person. A recent example of her commitment would be the silver medal she was awarded at the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow.

Commenting on the alliance, Sindhu said, “I am honoured to be associated with Bridgestone India and particularly excited to be the organisation’s first brand ambassador. Bridgestone has a strong sports lineage which is further strengthened with their worldwide Olympic partnership. This association is a special one and I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Kazutoshi Oyama, Executive Director, Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce Ms P V Sindhu as Bridgestone India’s first-ever brand ambassador and we warmly welcome her to ‘Team Bridgestone’. Ms Sindhu’s journey is an epitome of perseverance and determination and is a setting example to the youth to ‘Chase Your Dream’ which echoes with Bridgestone’s global association with the Olympic Games. She is persistent, dependable and carries a winning attitude, which personifies our brand ethos.”

Sindhu has currently signed a contract for the next three years during which time she will be an active part of Bridgestone India’s promotional events, CSR campaigns, and the organisation’s brand-enhancement activities.

Story: Joshua Varghese