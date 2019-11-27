Brezza Tri-nation Drive — I: The Brezza Ventures Abroad

Here, at Car India, we like to challenge ourselves. So, we decided to take the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and go on a journey that spans three nations and nearly 3,000 kilometres. Here’s the story of this ambitious trip

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

If you follow Car India on the regular, you know that we do really like our road trips. There’s no better way to get to grips with a car than to get in, drive off, and post some serious numbers on the odo. Which brings us to the Vitara Brezza and this drive. For a journey this massive, you need a car with some serious cred. Well, the Vitara Brezza has it. Our Automobile of the Year and ICOTY winner from a few years back, one of the most loved compact SUVs in India, and the first in its segment to hit four lakh sales. So far, so impressive. But what happens when you show the Brezza some serious action in terrain that changes from low-lying and rainy to high-altitude and freezing? How will it cope with being driven hard down a highway, careening around corners in mountain passes, and bounding across mud roads and broken tarmac? Well, like I said before, only one way to find out. Get in, get going, and start clocking those miles.

So, I did just that. Beginning our journey at our home nation’s capital, New Delhi. When in Delhi, you can’t ignore the India Gate. This memorial to the fallen soldier is right at the heart of town and one of the city’s most prominent monuments. After paying our respects and sending out a silent prayer for a safe journey through the cosmos, we set off. Our first stop, the Rashtrapati Bhavan just down the road. Because, again, when in Delhi, how can you not drop by and see this absolutely majestic structure? After driving to the President’s pad, we finally headed out of Delhi and on to one of my favourite places in the national capital region.