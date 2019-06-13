Bow Down to the All-new Bentley Flying Spur

Yes, that’s right, the prince of Luxury chariots has arrived, and you might even feel an urge to kneel when it’s coming your way. Behold, the all-new, grandly charismatic Bentley Flying Spur.

Let’s start with the first thing that will sweep you off your feet when you take a look at it, the car’s aesthetics. The third generation of this luxury four-door grand tourer is designed, engineered and handcrafted at the home of Bentley in Crewe, England. The new Flying Spur flashes a unique aura thanks to its latest generation unique, cut-crystal effect LED matrix headlamps, surrounded by chrome sleeves. Blinding flash or guiding lights? You decide. This style is carried further at the rear with the new wraparound tail-lamps with ‘B’ motifs. The new Bentley Flying Spur showcases their modern sculptural design language through elegant yet muscular proportions. The new 22-inch wheel designs communicate the new Flying Spur’s unique personality, prowess and presence. Another noticeable and prominent detail, or rather, the signature of the car is the ‘Flying B’ mascot adorning the nose of the new Flying Spur’s bonnet, retractable for the first time in modern memory. A crystal wing-shaped insert in the badge gives it an even more luxurious touch.









Inside. this luxury British behemoth, you find every element exudes elegance and royalty. This feeling is enhanced thanks to a wheelbase longer by 130 mm over its predecessor. That means the blue-blooded, Bentley “cocooned inside” feeling is amplified in the spacious and luxurious cabin. Bentley also offer an extensive list of single and dual veneer wood options. The sedan also boasts fluted leather upholstery, with the unique Mulliner Driving Specification bringing diamond quilting on the seats. The car also introduces us to an automotive world-first: three-dimensional diamond quilted leather door inserts.







Coming to the technical specs, the new Bentley Flying Spur offers a host of cutting-edge technologies thanks to its advanced aluminium and composite chassis and 48-volt electronic architecture. The infotainment system in the car comes in the form of a HD digital instrument panel display, a unique rotating centre console with choice of 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, beautiful analogue dials or “digital detoxifying” veneer on the Toblerone-like centre console. The remote control touchscreen for rear passengers combines to make the Flying Spur’s cabin a modern, innovative and luxurious place to travel in.



This two-tonne plus, luxury yacht on wheels is powered by the same motor from the new Continental GT, Bentley’s renowned 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12, mated to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine delivers 635 PS and 900 Nm of peak torque. It also features electronic all-wheel steering for the first time on a Bentley, coupled with active all-wheel drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride. All of these allow the car to sprint from 0-100 km/h of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 333 km/h. For the sake of uncompromised comfort and thrilling performance, the Flying Spur comes with new three-chamber air springs, which allows suspension adjustment between limousine-style ride comfort and sporting levels of body control. The car also features traffic assist, city assist and blind-spot warning.

The new Bentley Flying Spur is available to order later this year and customer deliveries will begin in early 2020.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee