Bookings Open for the Jeep Compass Trailhawk

Bookings for the much-awaited, made-in-India Jeep Compass Trailhawk SUV have opened for Rs 50,000.

Interested potential buyers can now book the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, with FIAT Chrysler India having opened bookings for an amount of Rs 50,000 at the 82 FCA all-brand showrooms that are spread across 70 Indian towns and cities.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is one of the only made-in-India SUVs to earn the “Trail Rated” badge, a global benchmark given to Jeep 4×4 SUVs that are developed to have superior off-road capabilities. It is the first small SUV that gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which makes 173 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is a BS-VI compliant unit; available several months before the new emission norms come into effect next April. The standard variant comes with a six-speed manual transmission, while the automatic variant brings in the all-new nine-speed automatic transmission paired with Jeep’s legendary four-wheel drive system. The best performance and efficiency is said to be achieved in the Trailhawk when it is driven between 1,750 and 2,500 rpm.

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is equipped with all essential safety features and is offered with six airbags, including side full curtain airbags which protect rear seat passengers from head injuries. Another feature is Roll Over Mitigation that senses body-roll when the Compass is tilting excessively on either side and intuitively controls the trajectory of the car using the onboard active safety equipment. It also activates the side airbags to protect all occupants in the event of a roll-over situation. All new features include as Engine stop/start, Cruise Control, UConnect with built-in Navigation and Hill Descent Control (HDC). Jeep Active Drive 4×4 Low with Selec-Terrain is now offered with a ‘Rock’ mode in addition to Auto, Snow, Mud and Sand.

The Engine stop/start is an intelligent function that adapts to the drivers acceleration habits, which in turn gives out a six per cent better fuel efficiency in Indian traffic conditions. The Cruise Control with Speed Control complies with the new safety regulations that will come into effect on 1 July, 2019. The 8.4-inch UConnect infotainment system now has built-in navigation. The Hill Descent Control feature is activated when the Trailhawk is on a steep decline, and ensure that the vehicle brakes on its own without any input from the driver, while also keeping the SUV under three km/h. The Jeep Active Drive 4×4 Low feature gives the car more traction off-road and also helps the car drive out of depressions easily.

You can read our first drive review shortly.

