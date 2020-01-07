Bookings Open for BS VI Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota recently opened bookings for the BS VI-compliant Innova Crysta, available in both petrol and diesel and in manual and automatic variants, priced from Rs 15.36 lakh (ex-showroom).



The BS VI-compliant Innova Crysta and its Touring Sport guise models have been introduced with the prices seeing a rise of up to Rs 43,000 for petrol and up to Rs 1 lakh for diesel.

The Innova Crysta has been a runaway leader in the MPV segment, known for its reliability, features, comfort, safety, and performance, apart from its low maintenance and high resale value. The Toyota Innova has sold close to 9 lakh units since its launch in 2005, with the Innova Crysta having sold about 2.7 lakh of those and conquering a 40 per cent share in its segment.

The BS VI Toyota Innova Crysta now comes equipped with just the 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine. Toyota haven’t divulged any output figures but say they have boosted low- and mid-range torque. The 2.8-litre engine has been discontinued and the 2.4 will now also be offered with a six-speed automatic transmission for the first time. The 2.7-litre petrol engine with 166 hp and 245 Nm continues doing duty in the petrol variants. The BS VI Innova Crysta also gets Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) across all grades.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, said, “The launch of the BS VI Innova Crysta is a crucial step towards achieving the goal of minimizing emissions for a sustainable future. Innova Crysta comes with BS VI-compliant engine, an improvement of the already powerful GD series engines, promising low emissions and higher efficiency. We thank our customers for their unwavering support and trust in Innova Crysta and believe this BS VI Innova Crysta will offer them the best driving experience with powerful performance, luxurious features, comfort and, most importantly, safety.”

Bookings for the BS VI Innova Crysta are now open with a special introductory price for a limited time. Deliveries of the BS VI-compliant Innova Crysta will begin in February across the country, subject to availability of BS VI fuel. Pricing ranges from Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 22.02 lakh for the 2.7 G petrol, with the 2.4 G diesel starting at Rs 16.14 lakh and going up to Rs 24.06 lakh for the Touring Sport A/T. Most variants are available with a choice of seven or eight seats.