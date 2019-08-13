Bookings for the Renault Triber Commence on 17 August

The Renault Triber can now be booked in India for a token amount of Rs 11,000 from 17 August.

The Renault Triber will launch officially in India on 28 August. The car has been conceived, developed and produced in India, before it is offered globally. The Triber is equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 72 hp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque of 96 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Renault claim that this engine offers a great mix of performance and fuel economy along with a low cost of maintenance.

The Renault Triber is an attractively-designed, sturdy, compact yet roomy and a modular and versatile vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than four metres. The Triber is the result of a complete analysis of Indian customers expectations which offers unbeatable flexibility. It also has the largest boot capacity of its category, in five-seater configuration.

“India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We have a clear objective and strategy to accelerate our expansion in India, by doubling the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years. Renault Triber will play an important role in our expansion plans and will set new benchmarks in terms of space and modularity. Renault Triber is targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault Triber brings to the fore the expertise of our thorough customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault Triber offers Renault’s contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility. With the opening of bookings today, we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Renault family,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Production of the new Renault Triber has already begun at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai, with the cars reaching Renault’s large network of more than 350 dealerships across the country. The Triber can also be booked at https://triber.renault.co.in

Story: Azaman Chothia