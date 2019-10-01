Bold New Renault Kwid Launched in India

The new Renault Kwid has been launched in India, featuring bold new styling and modern design elements, starting from Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Renault Kwid has always been a popular little hatchback with more than its fair share of all-road ability, even referred to as a mini SUV. It has claimed a decent share of the compact car market and the French major hopes the new Renault Kwid will take the game forward for them.

And why not? Look at it! It’s looks every bit the modern European car with its sharp LED headlamps, daytime lights and detailing. It also brings a choice of two engine and transmission options, apart from its well-calibrated suspension and high ground clearance. The new Renault Kwid measures 3,731 mm long, up 52 mm on its predecessor. The wheelbase is the same at 2,422 mm, as is the width at 1,579 mm. However, the new Renault Kwid is now slightly lower at 1,474 mm without roof-rails, and taller at 1,490 mm with the roof-rails, than its 1,479-mm high predecessor. The wheels are now 14-inchers across the range with a standard tyre size of 165/70 R14. The ground clearance is slightly higher at 184 mm and the boot volume is now 279 litres, slightly down on the outgoing model. That is expandable to 620 litres with the rear seat-back folded down. The Climber version will also receive orange detailing and special graphics.

The interior has been optimized and revamped. A new digital info console also arrives as do more elements, such as the new 8.0-inch MediaNAV Evolution system and the ‘KWID’ name stamped with authority on the dashboard. The engine options are two SCe (Smart Control efficiency) 12-valve, three-cylinder petrol units that continue as is: an 800-cc unit with 54 hp and 72 Nm, and the 1.0-litre with 68 hp and 91 Nm. The 0.8-litre unit is available with only the five-speed manual transmission, whereas the 1.0-litre has the option of either that five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual transmission with the unique rotary drive selector.

The new Renault Kwid is available in eight variants, four each of the 0.8-litre and the 1.0-litre. There are six colours on offer: Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue, the last of which is special to the Climber. Feature-wise, the standard kit includes two wing mirrors, black hub caps, reverse parking sensors, driver airbag, ABS with EBD. The HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioner), lane-change indicator, glove box, cabin light, door pockets and other amenities start from the second trim (RXE). These two (STD and RXE) are only available in white and silver. The RXT top trim has optional features that include a passenger airbag and rear power windows.

Here is the ex-showroom pricing:

Kwid 0.8 STD: Rs 2.83 lakh

Kwid 0.8 RXE: Rs 3.53 lakh

Kwid 0.8 RXL: Rs 3.83 lakh

Kwid 0.8 RXT: Rs 4.13 lakh

Kwid 1.0 RXT: Rs 4.33 lakh

Kwid 1.0 RXT EasyR Auto: Rs 4.63 lakh

Kwid Climber 1.0 RXT: Rs 4.54 lakh

Kwid Climber 1.0 RXT EasyR Auto: Rs 4.84 lakh

Story: Jim Gorde