BMW X7 M50d Now Flexes its Quads in India

The new BMW X7 M50d has been launched in India at Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom) with an M-powered quad-turbo, straight-six, 400-hp diesel.

The most powerful six-cylinder diesel SUV in India has arrived in the form of the BMW X7 M50d. The M Division SUV from the Bavarian marque is the third iteration of the luxury SUV with a sportier twist. The xDrive30d and xDrive40i are already on sale. The “normal” X7 xDrive30d diesel already proved itself to be all the luxury SUV one would ever need and the X7 M50d raises the performance game further – if you want more, you’d have to look to Bentley and the V8-powered Bentayga Diesel with 435 hp that starts from Rs 3.8 crore (base, ex-showroom).

The BMW X7 M50d features several styling elements that set it apart, some mostly subtle, such as the M logos and the font of the badging, and some a little more obvious, primarily the 21-inch wheels with wider 275/40 front and 315/35 rear Z-rated rubber. Also on the options list are 22-inch M light alloy wheels and a slew of M Performance parts and accessories to further accentuate its sporty credentials. However, no amount of seasoning will empower a weak dish and the X7 M50d is definitely not one of those.

The new BMW X7 M50d features the quad-turbo version of the 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder diesel engine. It makes a full 400 hp together with a petrol-V8-bashing 760 Nm of peak torque. The power comes in at 4,400 rpm and the massive torque peaks between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm, that makes for a meaty band and should provide a relentless surge. An eight-speed automatic transmits the hefty output to the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system that sends it to all four equally hefty wheels. Steering-wheel mounted paddles are also part of the package. The X7 M50d is rated at up to 12 km/l and 220 g/km of CO2. It will dismiss zero to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and get up to 250 km/h.

The BMW X7 M50d is priced at Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom), but will take on more expensive rivals in terms of size. luxury and equipment. These include the new Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga, and the to-be launched new Mercedes GLS-Class.

