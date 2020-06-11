BMW X6 Launched in India

This is the third-generation model of the BMW X6 and has been launched in India starting from Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The launch of the BMW X6 was postponed due to the lockdown caused by the ongoing pandemic situation. The car had been listed on the website and manufacturers had already started accepting bookings prior to the official launch. The BMW X6 has been officially launched in two design variants – xLine and M Sport which are both priced starting at Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The design of the new BMW X6 is more aggressive and muscular compared to the older model. The variants have distinguishable exterior and interior design cues – the BMW X6 xLine highlights and enhances the off-road looks of the car, while the M Sport variant features elements to distinguish itself as the sportier model of the two. There are also many optional features offered for the exterior – the iconic BMW kidney-grille gets an ‘Iconic Glow’ where it illuminates the grille with colour lighting. Customers can also opt for a carbon rear spoiler and carbon mirror-caps. A panorama glass sunroof will be standard on both variants.

There will be only one petrol engine on offer with the BMW X6. Both variants of the BMW X6 get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol unit that puts out 340 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 450 Nm between 1,500 and 5,200 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and also gets paddle-shifters on the steering wheel as standard. The electronics package in the BMW X6 gives it four driving modes – Eco, Pro, Comfort, and Sport.

The interiors of the BMW X6 pack all the advanced features seen in cars today and goes a step ahead to offer some luxury features too. The dashboard of the BMW X6 or as BMW call it ‘Live Cockpit’ includes a fully-digital high-definition 12.3-inch instrument display and gets all the usual functionality features including navigation, Gesture Control, Apple CarPlay, iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition and direct access buttons, voice control and a 32-gb hard drive for maps and audio files. Other interior features include heated and cooled cupholders in the centre console, leather steering wheel ,a heads-up display and much more.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “BMW established the SAC segment with the introduction of the BMW X6 and still continues its remarkable success story. The uniqueness of the third-generation BMW X6 is born from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model. This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the all-new BMW X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience for our customers. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiseled profile, this Sports Activity Coupe is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige. The extrovert design, impressive dynamism and agility makes the all-new BMW X6 the most attractive and distinctive car in its segment.”