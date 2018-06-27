BMW X4 Coming in 2019

BMW India will bring the latest-generation X4 to India with two engine options.

BMW’s latest sports activity vehicle or SAV, the X4, is all set to make its India debut in the first half of 2019. The X4, which is based on the company’s Cluster Architecture (CLAR), will be launched in petrol and diesel variants, that will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new X4 will also come with BMW’s xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system as standard across all variants. BMW will also offer the M Sport suspension set-up, which should give it excellent handling.

The new X4 is in its second generation and is based on BMW’s versatile CLAR, which has resulted it being longer, wider and lower compared to its predecessor. The wheelbase has gone up by 54 mm, which has resulted in increased rear knee-room at the rear. The boot capacity has gone up by 25 litres while weight has gone down by 50 kg compared to the first-gen X4.

Next year, BMW will launch the X4 xDrive 30i, the petrol variant, powered by the company’s TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre petrol motor producing a peak output of 252 PS and 350 Nm. Along with the petrol, BMW will also launch the diesel variant, the 30d, which will come with a 3.0-litre straight-six, turbo-diesel motor with a peak output of 265 PS and 620 Nm. Both the 30i and 30d variants will feature BMW ‘Driving Experience Control’ offering a selection of driving modes as standard.

In terms of equipment, the X4 will have the latest iDrive infotainment system, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, keyless entry, and a lot more gizmos and gadgets. BMW India will be assembling the new X4 at their Chennai plant, which will allow them to price it competitively. Internationally, the new X4, essentially a scaled-down X6, sits between the X3 and the X5, which means in terms of pricing it will cost between Rs 65 lakh and 70 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price the X4 will be competing primarily with the Range Rover Evoque. Watch this space for more.