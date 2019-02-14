BMW X3 M Competition Raises the Bar

The new BMW X3 M Competition and its siblings, the X3 M, X4 M and X4 M Competition, are the most powerful versions of the models yet.

The new BMW X3 M Competition and gang get a slew of changes to revitalize the segment and raise the performance plane like only the Bavarians can. Apart from the more aggressive gloss-black detailing, one of the biggest changes in the Competition models is the introduction of the most powerful iteration of the straight-six engine ever used in a BMW production car.

The straight-six petrol engine is a newly developed unit running classic BMW bore and stroke dimensions of 84 x 90 mm respectively, for a displacement of 2,993 cc (akin to the diesel engine). The engine uses a forged crankshaft and adopts the twin-turbo setup seen in the M3/M4 with two mono-scroll turbochargers, one each for cylinders one-three and four-six. The straight-six features Valvetronic variable valve timing and Double VANOS varaible camshaft timing, apart from high-precision injection with pressures raised to 350 bar. All of these translate to output figures just as astounding as anyone would expect them to be – 510 PS peaking between 6,250-7,200 rpm and 600 Nm between 2,600 and 5,950 rpm; that’s more than what the M4 GTS managed with its water-injected six-cylinder unit. The “standard” X3 M and X4 M get the engine making 480 PS at 6,250 rpm, with the peak torque of 600 Nm available from 2,600 to 5,600 rpm.

Handling the power is an eight-speed M Steptronic torque-converter automatic with M xDrive similar to what the brilliant M5 has. The system is rear-biased and has two modes available. Also part of the equation is the Active M Differential to allwo for maximum cornering performance and stability. The adaptive M suspension with M-specific kinematics and lightweight construction benefit ride and handling in no small measure, while standard M-compound brakes and 20-inch light-alloy wheels with 255/45 front and 265/45 rear rubber take care of traction duties. A M Carbon exterior package is available as an option to further the sporty appeal.

We hope to see the new models arrive in India soon, following BMW’s aggressive charge in the country with encouraging sales numbers to back that aspect. Let’s wait and see.

