BMW X2 – The Next Big Small Car?

Crossovers are a rage these days, but let’s be honest, not everyone can afford an X5. Is the new BMW X2 the answer?

BMW got the ball rolling when they introduced the X5 in North America – the very first one, the E53, in 1999. It drove like a car, when compared to the “trucks” Americans had access to back then, and handled all road surfaces just as aptly wet or dry. Everyone wanted an SUV, yet, only a small percentage of the people actually went off road, and an even smaller percentage did it for fun. We all know what they choose. Now, on to the affordable compact luxury crossover.

The BMW X1 did a good job, yes, but it was far too compact, although its ability wasn’t really a negative. The 2 Series cars, which aren’t in India, are of four varieties: the coupé and cabriolet, yes, including the glorious M2, but the others, the Active Tourer and Gran Tourer are of particular importance. These were the front-driven models in BMW’s present. The Gran Tourer actually offers people-carrier versatility, complete with seven seats. So where does the X2 fit in?

BMW have a new way to go about business. Release models in camo, let them publicise themselves. They did that with the 8 Series, and even the M8 and M8 GTE. The latest to get this camo’d release is the X2. The new X2 is positioned above the X1 – obviously – and will look far more purposeful and aggressive. No, it isn’t a sloping-roof sports activity coupé like its elder even-numbered siblings, the X4 and the X6. What it is, is a new challenge for BMW and a new opportunity as well. With the Audi Q2, Mercedes-Benz GLA, the Jaguar E-Pace, and the incoming Volvo XC40, the competition is heating up in this luxury-badged compact crossover segment.

What can you expect from the X2? Dare we say, it will be front-wheel drive in base sDrive form, with the xDrive choices offering full-time intelligent four-wheel drive. The choices will be akin to the X1, a pair of 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo engines, with multiple states of tune for both petrol and diesel. Expect a 136-PS 18i, 192-PS 20i, and 231-PS 25i, with a 150-PS 18d, 190-PS 20d, and even a full-power 231-PS 25d. Let’s not count out the possibility of a 116-PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder 16d as well. An eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission will be standard.

Prices? The 2 Series Active Tourer starts from €27,350 (Rs 20.5 lakh) in Germany while the X1 starts from €31,700 (Rs 23.7 lakh) in Germany. The new X3, meanwhile, starts from €47,250 (Rs 35.4 lakh). The X2 should be priced closer to the X1, so a starting tag of around €35,000 (Rs 26.2 lakh) is safe to expect. Will it make it to India? The answer is not just a big yes, but we expect to also see it assembled here, sharing its platform and many bits with the X1.

Watch this space for more.

Story: Jim Gorde