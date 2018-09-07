New Xs – BMW X2 M35i and X5 45e iPerformance Announced

Two new BMW X models were announced with the X2 getting a new top model that sets a four-cylinder benchmark for the brand, and the X5 getting a new plug-in hybrid model.

The X2 M35i is latest in the company’s efforts to bring more performance to their compact range. Apart from some styling tweaks, such as the black kidney grille, the X2 M35i packs the Bavarian marque’s most powerful four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, with the 2.0-litre four making a six-cylinder-rivalling 306 PS and 450 Nm. An M Performance-tuned eight-speed Steptronic automatic also packing Launch Control, drives all four wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds, with a claimed overall efficiency of 12 km/l.

The X2 M35i will sit at the top of the range, positioned as the sportiest avatar of the recently introduced X2.

The X5 xDrive 45e iPerformance, to take its full name, is the new plug-in hybrid model. It combines a 286-PS 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol and an all-new electric motor capable of generating up to 82 kW (112 PS) of peak power. The combined system output its 394 PS and 600 Nm. The eDrive technology allows for some credible figures. The X5 45e boasts an all-electric range of 80 kilometres and a top speed of up to 140 km/h thanks to a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with extended storage capacity and further developed power electronics. The hybrid driving mode makes for an efficiency of 47.6 km/l and CO2 emissions of 49 g/km. The 0-100 km/h time is 5.6 seconds and the maximum top speed is 235 km/h.

The X5 45e packs two-axle air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard. Even with the hybrid driveline architecture, the boot volume is is only 150 litres less: 500 litres with the seats up, with a maximum of 1,716 litres available. The fuel tank is 69 litres, and easily permits long-range driving.

Story: Jim Gorde