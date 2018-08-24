BMW Roadster Take Six: The New BMW Z4 Is Here



BMW have finally unveiled the production version of the G29 Z4 roadster at the same venue where the Concept was shown last year: the Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, California.

BMW will be unveiling the open-top two-seater roadster to the world as the Z4 M40i First Edition. The variant is a special limited-edition version of the sports car emphasizing the characteristics familiar with offerings from BMW’s M Division. The variant also boasts a stunning shade of paint: Frozen Orange metallic.



The design of the new Z4 shares similarities with the concept model shown a year ago. The sleek long bonnet is retained, which is been a common feature in the BMW Z cars of the past, unlike new BMW models where the headlamps flow into the signature kidney grille. The Z4 now has angular headlamps and the larger kidney grille sporting a mesh design. The car has a lower centre of gravity with a 50:50 weight distribution across the axles, wider track, and a compact wheelbase for greater agility.



Under the hood, the Z4 packs the M40i-spec petrol motor – the straight-six TwinPower Turbo which develops 340 PS and 500 Nm. The power is sent in traditional BMW roadster fashion to the rear wheels, which makes the car accelerate from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds.



The interior design would excite any purist, with the cockpit clearly oriented towards the driver. The instruments and controls enhance the driving experience inside. The sweeping bodywork is combined with an electrically-operated textile soft-top and 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes with black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically-adjustable seats with memory, ambient lighting, and a Harmon Kardon Surround Sound system. Other options include the adaptive LED headlamps, BMW Head-up display, featured for the first time in a roadster, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional which offers latest network technologies.



The première of the new Z4 offers clientèle a taster of BMW’s forthcoming next-generation roadster before its on-road début. BMW have been working in partnership with Toyota in the development of new cars. This partnership will see both companies develop a sports car together, with the roadster being the new Z4, and the hard-top coupé being the new Toyota Supra. Under the hood, the cars will bear common similarities, with both companies making changes to suit their preferences and desired results. Further details of the Z4 engine variants and equipments will be announced at the Paris Motor Show in October. The worldwide market launch will commence in spring 2019.

Story: Sahej Patheja