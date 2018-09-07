BMW Ready Their Intelligent Personal Assistant



BMW have revealed their new Intelligent Personal Assistant. From March 2019. their new cars will be offered with a digital character who responds to “Hey, BMW”.

BMW claim the new system they will be implementing will revolutionise driving pleasure. With the help of the new digital assistant, drivers will be able to operate the car and access their functions simply by speaking. The personal assistant will also help the owner outside their vehicles, whether at home with the help of a smart speaker or via the owner’s smartphone. The new assistant will also be compatible with other digital smart assistants beyond Amazon Alexa. The new assistants capabilities are continuously developing courtesy of BMW’s Open Mobility Cloud and the use of artificial intelligence. The range of functions and skills will be constantly expanded as part of their regular updates.

BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant will learn routines and habits and will subsequently be able to apply them. It helps the driver learn their preferences and is familiar with their favoured settings, for example, the seat heating, and using the navigations system (“Take me home”). A unique feature is that the system can be given a name, for more individuality and personalisation, unlike Siri, and Alexa. The personal assistant will not only await the driver’s command but will also make casual conversation. The assistant will receive continuous updates throughout and would be able to learn and do more functions over time.



The new Intelligent Personal Assistant will be available in a basic version in 23 languages and markets from 2019. It will be offered in all models featuring BMW Operating System 7.0, the functions can be expanded with the Connected Package Professional. The personal assistant will be offered in the new 3 Series from November 2018, and from March 2019, the new X5, Z4, and 8 Series models will be fitted with the latest operating systems.

Story: Sahej Patheja