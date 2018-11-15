BMW M2 Competition Launched In India

BMW India have introduced the 2 Series in India with the launch of its most powerful version, the 410-PS M2 Competition, at Rs 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW M2 Competition opens up a new world of opportunity for buyers seeking thrilling performance without an eight-figure dent in their bank account. The M2 was the spiritual successor to the much-loved 1M Coupé globally, and, with the M2 Competition, BMW have raised the game even further. With 35 more horsepower than the outgoing M2 (which was never sold here), the M2 Competition promises nothing but precision handling, with enthralling driving dynamics that can turn your commute on its head, or, if you really want to have fun, make a track-date to full exploit its potential.

Bringing the power is the M TwinPower Turbo straight-six from the M3. Displacing 2,979 cc, the twin-turbo petrol engine makes 410 PS at 6,250 rpm with a hefty 550 Nm of peak torque coming in from 2,350 rpm and staying until over 5,200 rpm. Sending all that power to the 19-inch rear wheels is an M double-clutch automatic transmission. The M Dynamic Mode sets up the M2 Competition for maximum performance, while the drive modes allow fine tuning of the performance characteristics, with two M buttons (M1 and M2) allowing personalized settings at a touch. The M2 Competition will go from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 250 km/h.

The M2 Competition gets all the goodies that BMW luxury models are equipped with, with a slant for performance. Crisp colour displays, 3D maps, quality interior bits, and Dakota leather upholstery. Available colours are Alpine White and a range of metallic choices Sunset Orange, Hockenheim Silver, Long Beach Blue and Black Sapphire. Dealers are now accepting orders.

Story: Jim Gorde