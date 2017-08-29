BMW Introduce M Performance Program In Pune



BMW have introduced the ‘M Performance Training’ Program in Aamby Valley, Pune, which is the second city to host the event this year.

BMW will be bringing in their range of high-performance cars to Aamby Valley to host the ‘M Performance Training’ program which is a driver training program to demonstrate the dynamism, versatility and high performance nature of the BMW M car range.

This program is a specially designed full-day event by BMW driving experts on renowned race tracks in India. Performance car enthusiasts can test and hone their driving skills while experiencing the dynamic nature of the BMW M range. The ‘BMW M Performance Training’ program will involve various driving conditions such as cornering, high-speed straights and dynamic braking and avoidance manoeuvres, dual lane changes, oversteering, understeering and timed slalom dramatic changes in elevation. The M3 Sedan, M4 Coupé, F10 M5 Sedan, M6 Gran Coupé, X5 M SUV and the X6 M will be available to provide an adrenaline rush and showcase their capabilities.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW M Performance Training program has been helping drivers improve their skills, become safer drivers and experience the ultimate driving machines. Under the guidance of professional BMW instructors, drivers will experience safe driving, both on and off race track. The thoroughbred high-performance sports cars, BMW M, blends refined motorsport genes and undiluted motor racing technology for an unparalleled driving pleasure.”

Story: Sahej Patheja