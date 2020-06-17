BMW i8 Production Officially Ended

The BMW i8 has bid farewell to the world a week ago marking an end to production to the futuristic hybrid-supercar from Bavaria.

The BMW i8 was the first of the German manufacturers ‘i’ line of vehicles launched and the only model in the line to be available in India. It would lighten your wallet a fair bit though with a price tag of Rs 2.29 crore, an ex-showroom tag. But, the car was a revelation when launched with its cutting-edge technology and build.

The car was produced with light-weight materials, which included the use of BMW’s carbon-fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP). Power is supplied via a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 231 hp and 320 Nm of the good stuff. Couple that with the 105 kW electric motor at the rear that translates to 143 hp and 250 Nm of torque, which gives a combined power figure of 374 hp and 570 Nm of initial grunt. The transmission is managed by a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The story does get better here, with fuel performance figures by BMW claiming a 14 kilometre to the litre range. Beat your chest BMW, as that is quite special. We will miss the i8, even though few have seen the 20,000-odd numbers sold worldwide.

