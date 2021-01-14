BMW Gran Limousine 320Ld Road Test Review

The newly introduced BMW Gran Limousine 3 Series steps in as the successor to the defunct 3 Series Gran Turismo line and it’s more a than an apt replacement.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The BMW 3 Series was an immaculate car for its price and positioning. The engagement level, outstanding handling dynamics and benchmark steering feel and feedback made the 3er an amazing all-round sport-luxury offering. However, someone in Interior may have received a memo about the need for more rear occupant room – it certainly wasn’t from us, read our 320d road test review – and, with the present situation considered, they seem to have obliged with the new BMW Gran Limousine.

There are two major points to note here. One: the 3 Series Gran Turismo line has gone off into the sunset globally. Two: the long wheelbase 3 Series is only available in China, and in left-hand-drive. Thus, India’s BMW Gran Limousine has those unique selling points: a long-wheelbase 3 in right-hand-drive that replaces the 3 GT. Moreover, there is a choice of a 330Li petrol and a 320Ld diesel. And, at a time when most of the competition – the Audi A4, Jaguar XE and Volvo S60 – are shying away from bringing their world-class diesels to India, for whatever reason, it’s just the BMW 3 and the Mercedes C-Class that have diesel-powered, rear-wheel drive sport-luxury sedans. And now the BMW would seemingly nose ahead across the line with its longer body.

The BMW 320Ld has a 110-millimetre longer wheelbase than the standard 320d without the “L” in its badging. Its wheelbase and length are up by exactly that much, too, at 2,961 mm and 4,819 mm respectively. All of it is for the rear, with the doors becoming longer below that extended roof-line. That has liberated a large amount of knee-room in the cabin, with rear-seat occupants getting the spoils.

The interior evidently puts more focus on luxury than sport. It’s spacious, more inviting and packs a lot more standard kit than the standard 3 when it comes to luxury appointments. Of course, the driver’s seat isn’t the focus here; a rare occurrence when it comes to Bimmers – dare I say, even the 745Le xDrive plug-in hybrid was a very interesting drive. The 320Ld offers 40 millimetres more rear knee-room, which makes a lot of difference in the roominess department. However, the 3 is, and perhaps always will be, a proper driver’s car.

