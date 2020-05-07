BMW 8 Series To Launch in Two Guises – Gran Coupé and M8

The all-new BMW 8 Series is set for launch tomorrow in India and will be offered in two body styles: four-door Gran Coupé and high-performance M8 Coupé.

The BMW 8 Series will be offered in India for the very first time. There were 8 Series models offered internationally earlier. The first-generation E31 was offered in several guises in the 1990s with the smallest engine being a 4.0-litre V8; a notable model was the 850 CSi. The new, second-generation models, the G15, is a proper successor 30 years later.

First, the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé. The four-door grand tourer is offered in Europe with a selection of powertrains, including two six-cylinder turbo-diesels: the 265-hp 830d and the 320-hp 840d, as well as 340-hp six-cylinder turbo-petrol 840i and a full-on 530-hp V8 turbo-petrol M850i. Which of these make it to India remains to be seen. But we won’t have to wait long.

Also read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé Revealed

Second, the M8 Coupé. There’s no doubt about which one will arrive here because there is only one, and it’s unabashedly sports car with a sleek two-door design and aggressive front face, thanks to it being designed as a race car that evolved into road car form. Behind that mean kidney-grille sits a 4.4-litre TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. It packs two twin-scroll turbochargers, a high-pressure direct injection system and a full 600 hp and 750 Nm.

The M8 Coupé measures 4,867 mm long, 1,907 mm wide and 1,362 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,827 mm. With its lightweight construction infusing Carbon Core technology, with carbon-fibre chassis elements used in critical areas, it weighs in at 1,885 kg. That makes for a healthy power-to-weight ratio of 318 hp/tonne, and makes it capable of doing the 0-100-km/h dash in 3.3 seconds!

Also read: BMW M8 Revealed

There is also the pinnacle of the BMW 8 Series range, the M8 Competition Coupé, with a higher 625-hp output and lower 1,865-kg weight. Let’s wait and see what BMW India unveil – digitally, of course – tomorrow.

Pricing? Expect something around Rs 1.6 crore for the 840d Gran Coupé, if launched, or Rs 1.9 crore for the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, and a price of well over Rs 2 crore for the M8 Coupé model.