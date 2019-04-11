BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched in India: Prices and Details

The Entry level BMW 620d Gran Turismo has been launched at Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the same fastback design theme seen on previous 6 Series GT cars, the BMW 620d Gran Turismo is available in Luxury Line trim only, and will be produced locally at the BMW Group plant in Chennai. This car features that signature BMW kidney grille, a generously sized bonnet, frame-less windows, coupé-style low roof-line, a two-part panoramic sunroof, and also an automatic extending rear spoiler which aids in creating down-force at high speeds.

The BMW 620d Gran Turismo gets an adaptive LED headlamp setup with four light elements, adaptive 2-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling, electronically adjustable front seats, Servotronic steering assist, a 10.25-inch infotainment system as well as an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster.

Powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine from BMW EfficientDynamics family, the BMW 620d Gran Turismo produces 190 PS and 400 Nm and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW claim that this car can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds, and the driver has the option to switch between five driving modes: Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro and Adaptive. This car however looses out on launch control and Sport Automatic Transmission.

In terms of safety, the BMW 620d Gran Turismo is equipped with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Run-flat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, and crash sensors.

The BMW 620d Gran Turismo is offered in five metallic paint schemes: Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue, Royal Burgundy and Red Brilliant, and three upholstery combinations: a two-tone Leather ‘Dakota’ Canberra beige, Leather ‘Dakota’ Cognac with black stitching/piping, and Leather ‘Dakota’ Ivory white with black/dark coffee stitching/piping.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Hans-Christian Baertels, acting President, BMW Group India, said, “With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the long-distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style, has proven to be an instant hit in this class and has become a trend-setter. The BMW 620d Gran Turismo featuring an exceptionally efficient entry-level diesel engine further strengthens the portfolio of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.”

(Also Read: New BMW Z4 Roadster launched in India)