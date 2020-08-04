BMW 320d Sport Launched In India; Expands Line-up

The Bavarians have introduced the more accessible BMW 320d Sport variant of the popular sport-luxury sedan, at Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new BMW 320d Sport packs the 2.0-litre, in-line four, turbo-diesel engine with 190 hp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm peaking between 1,750-2,500 rpm, with an eight-speed Sports automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The equipment list also includes gear-shift paddles on the steering wheel, Drive Experience Control with Comfort, Eco Pro, Sport and Sport+ drive modes, and launch control. It will dismiss zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and get up to a top speed of 243 km/h. The rated efficiency is 20.37 km/l with 130 g/km of CO2. We’ve also tested the 320d Luxury Line, with the same powertrain, and you may read our road test review right here.

In terms of equipment, the Sport trim gets the BMW Individual Exterior Line in satin aluminium, LED headlamps and tail-lamps, 17-inch wheels, now in a V-spoke pattern, wrapped in 225/50 rubber. Inside, Sensotec upholstery and trim replaces the leather from the Luxury line model, with black high-gloss trim, and the BMW Live Cockpit and its 8.8-inch screen taking centre stage. It packs all essential safety kit including ABS with brake assist, traction control, stability control, cruise control with braking, rain-sensing wipers, as well as three-zone automatic climate control, and a sunroof. However, Apple CarPlay, the ambient light with the signature Welcome Carpet, and the Parking Assistant skip the equipment list.

The BMW 320d Sport joins the line-up alongside the Luxury Line that is priced at Rs 47.50 lakh, and the two petrol choices, the 330i Sport and M Sport trims, priced at Rs 41.70 lakh and Rs 48.50 lakh respectively.

