BMW 320d Edition Sport Launched in India

This luxury sport comes with a 4 cylinder twin power turbo diesel engine that gives out a maximum torque of 400 Nm between 1750-2500 rpm. The 320d does a 0-100 km/h run in a claimed 7.2 sec and has a top speed of 250km/h. For a greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifter and also has a launch control feature.

The standard safety kit includes six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC) crash sensor and Side-impact Protection. There’s no shortage of features either as it’s equipped with ISOFIX child seat mounting, Run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration to name a few.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the launch of the new BMW 320d Edition Sport, we go a step further in presenting a well-balanced portfolio of the BMW 3 Series. The latest generation BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine of the BMW 320d Edition Sport gives a thrilling power delivery and excellent responsiveness which guarantees sheer driving pleasure on the road. Agility and driving dynamics remain the outstanding disciplines of the new BMW 3 Series. The new BMW 320d Edition Sport will build an emotionally rich connection between a sporting driving experience and unbeatable everyday practicality.”

The 320d Edition Sport is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) colour and Black Sapphire and Mediterranean Blue metallic colour.

Story: Richie Fernandes