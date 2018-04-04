BMW 3 Series Shadow Edition Launched



BMW have unveiled two new ‘Shadow’ Edition variants based on the current 3 Series: the 320d Edition Sport Shadow and 330i M Sport Shadow Edition, priced at Rs 41.40 lakh and Rs 47.30 lakh respectively.

The new ‘Shadow’ Edition 3 Series boasts features that enhance the appeal of the car. These include numerous black elements. The distinctive kidney grille is now finished in high-gloss black, with the LED headlamps now getting a darkened surround. The L-shaped LED tail-lamps have also been darkened, along with the tail-pipes now finished in dark chrome. The Shadow Editions also get new distinctive 18-inch alloy wheels. There is also a new colour option available — Sunset Orange.

The performance of the new 3 Series ‘Shadow’ Editions remains unchanged with both cars powered by the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engines. The petrol 330i develops 252 PS and 350 Nm, while the diesel powered 320d develops 190 PS and 400 Nm. Both engines are mated to the eight-speed automatic gearbox with power being sent to the rear wheels.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series is an embodiment of the impeccable sports sedan – the epitome of sportiness for six generations. And now, it gets an extra dose of driving pleasure with the Shadow Editions. These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality. Making the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity, the Shadow Editions are here to induce more excitement in the segment.”

The 3 Series which is locally produced at the BMW plant in Chennai.

Story: Sahej Patheja