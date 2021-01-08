BMW 220d Gran Coupe Road Test Review – 2 for the Road

 

The all-new BMW 220d Gran Coupe is the latest entrant into the portfolio and it sits pretty in its price bracket as the only offering with fresh styling and a potent diesel engine.

Story: Jim Gorde
Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Yes, the BMW 220d Gran Coupe is a front-wheel drive BMW four-door and, yes, it does drive like a proper BMW too. With that out of the way, let’s get to it.

Aspirational brands continue to make things a little easier for those seeking a badge of honour. The Bavarian flag unfurled and encircled on the bonnet and the large kidney-grille face that goes with it seem to be high priority for those seeking a mix of luxury and driving pleasure. However, there’s more to it. Unlike some premium and luxury brands, BMW have been taking multiple routes; a fact that I appreciate a lot. While most are now sticking to petrol, BMW go ahead and give one a choice of petrol, diesel, and even hybrid.

The 2 Series arrived with the most potent iteration, the M2 Competition, and that was an absolute thrill. However, two doors and a 400+ horsepower straight-six petrol with tail-happy rear-wheel drive are not for everybody. The new BMW 220d Gran Coupe, then, is the more practical, everyday take on the 2 and it’s quite a different automobile.

Firstly, the proportions are similar to C-segment offerings widely seen on Indian roads. However, the four-door, sloping-roof, premium-build, and potent-engine combination astounds. It looks unlike anything on the road. The “F44” 2 Series’ design is sharp, aggressive, and fresh, all in one breath. It’s got signature BMW elements and the little “M” badge ― pointing to its “M Sport” trim package ― gives it a subtle yet weighted distinction. The LED headlights and fog-lights look neat and an integral part of its aggressive persona. The radiator grilles between them have wide gaps between the matte aluminium-look slats for its breathing needs. And the potent TwinPower Turbo’d engine behind there needs all the fresh air it can get.

The BMW 220d Gran Coupe has a four-pot turbo-diesel with 190 hp and 400 Nm. An eight-speed automatic drives the front wheels and does quite a job of keeping the feeling alive. The 220d has a sporty layout with all the elements one seemingly looks for these days ― lots of screens and a sunroof. That apart, the M-laced key fob is needed to get in as there is no smart entry. Once inside, the cabin feels snug, yet offers decent space ― measured, it’s just as generous, if not more generous, than the 3 Series’ ― with longitudinal spacing for front occupants being more than adequate. The rear, though, is a tight fit for normal-sized adults and the doors barely opened enough for me to fit through. Head room, even with the scooped-out roof sections, is not for full-size adults. However, with the centre tunnel design (for the xDrive variant and for added rigidity for the floor-pan) the rear middle seat is best for a child. So, it’s essentially a 2+2 2 Series and the most fun is to be had at the wheel.

