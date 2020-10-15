BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Drive Review

The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest entrant to the portfolio and it sits pretty in its bracket as the only offering with fresh styling and a potent diesel engine.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Aspirational brands continue to make things a little easier for those seeking a badge of honour. While most are now sticking to petrol, BMW go ahead and give one a choice of petrol, diesel and even hybrid. The 2 Series first arrived with the most potent iteration – the M2 Competition – and that was an absolute thrill. However, two doors and a 400+ horsepower straight-six petrol with tail-happy rear-wheel drive aren’t for everybody. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe, then, is the more practical, everyday take on the 2.

The four-door, sloping-roof, premium-build, and potent-engine combination astound. It looks unlike anything on the road. The BMW 2 Series ‘ design is sharp, aggressive and fresh, all in one breath. It’s got signature BMW elements and the little “M” badge – pointing to its “M Sport” trim package – give it a subtle yet weighted distinction. The LED headlights and fog-lights look neat and an integral part of its aggressive persona.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe has a sporty layout with all the elements one seemingly looks for these days – lots of screens and a sunroof. That aside, the M-laced keyfob is needed to get in as there is no smart entry. Once, inside, the cabin feels snug, yet offers decent space – measured, it’s just as generous, if not more generous, than the 3 Series – with longitudinal spacing for front occupants being more than adequate. The rear, though, is a tight fit for normal-sized adults and the doors barely opened enough for me to fit through. Head room, even with the scooped-out roof sections, is not for full-size adults. However, with the centre tunnel design (for the xDrive variant, and for added rigidity for the floorpan) the rear middle seat is best for a child. That aside, the most fun is to be had at the wheel.

The steering wheel is evidently excellent; and in all terms – feel, feedback, quality and grip. The responsiveness, the weighting and the overall feel when simply grasping it or changing direction in anger is outstanding. That apart, the rest of the cabin takes a simplistic approach. The quality of material and the fit-and-finish are excellent. The seats look familiar too and the room, at least at the front, is commendable for a car of its size. It feels robust. Like a heavyweight. It weighs just over 1.5 tonnes and is a tad longer than the 2 Series Coupe – and M2 Competition we drove last year. The suspension feels stiff but soaks up undulations well. It feels planted and reassuring. The front-wheel drive architecture is the first we’ve seen on a sedan; after the X1 sDrive we drove earlier this year. The 220d, as its name suggests, is also the only one in its price bracket to offer a diesel engine.

And what a brilliant diesel it is. The transversely mounted motor in the 2 Series Gran Coupe packs 190 hp and a full 400 Nm of hefty peak torque from its 1,995-cc displacement. That’s more than what several FWD hot-hatches pack even today and it’s available in spades low down, too, making for better driveability. Putting it down is a new eight-speed ‘box. And it’s mighty quick. Zero to 100 km/h takes 7.5 seconds, and the top speed is 233 km/h.

Then come the Drive Experience Control modes. There’s the usual “Eco Pro”, “Comfort” and “Sport”, each tweaking the car well to suit the driver’s or occupants’ needs. “Comfort” is normal and relaxing. “Sport” sharpens up its responses, keeps the revs burbling just right for a full rush on call, while “Eco Pro” makes the most of its “EfficientDynamics” philosophy. BMW claim a combined figure of 18.6 km/l. The engine also uses an SCR, or Selective Catalytic Reduction, emission control system with an “AdBlue” or ammonia compound helping negate emissions of the various oxides of nitrogen (NOx) in line with the new emission standard. That makes for a cleaner car with CO2 rated at 142 g/km.

All said and done, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a credible new choice for those looking for a stunning looking and sporty four-door coupé that packs a punch and the latest connectivity features. It’s extremely efficient and just as fun to drive. Being the latest model to join the local assembly line, it’s priced at a seemingly steep Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Need to Know – BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Price: Rs 41.40 lakh (ex-showroom; 220 d M Sport)

Engine: 1,995 cc, in-line four, turbo-diesel

Max Power: 190 hp @ 4,000 rpm

Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1,750-2,500 rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed, automatic, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson strut front, multi-link rear

Weight: 1,515 kg