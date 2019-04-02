BMW 1 Series Under Final Testing Phase in Miramas

The new BMW 1 Series hatchback has been undergoing extensive testing at BMW’s proving ground in Miramas, Southern France.

The BMW 1 Series sets new standards in the premium compact hatchback class in terms of driving experience, featuring a new suspension set-up and integration of all driving dynamics. The 1 Series marks the debut of BMW’s ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation), making significant improvements in terms of traction and facilitating faster and more precise control.ARB is a slip control system positioned directly in the engine control unit instead of in the control unit for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) function. Thus, information is passed on three times faster, with the regulation speed perceived by the driver actually being up to ten times faster. BMW Performance Control (yaw moment distribution) also comes as standard and additionally increases agility of the 1 Series through dynamic brake intervention.

“Through this extensive integration of all driving dynamics-related aspects as well as the new, innovative traction control feature, we are creating a completely novel driving experience,” says Holger Stauch, BMW 1 Series project manager.

The top-of-the-line BMW 1 Series, the M135i xDrive, gets the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine which features a reinforced crank drive, new pistons and cod rods, a larger exhaust turbocharger as well as optimised fuel injection valves, and churns out 306 PS.

“Our customers will directly feel the fast and precise responsiveness that provides for an optimised driving experience. The BMW 1 Series will be a genuine BMW with an individual character,” says Peter Langen, head of Driving Dynamics at the BMW Group.

The BMW 1 Series is expected to be introduced in India following its global roll out and should be available with petrol as well as diesel engine options.