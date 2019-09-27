Blue Link Features Unveiled for 2019 Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai claim that the new 2019 Elantra is India’s first fully-connected, BS VI-compliant premium executive sedan. In its new avatar, the Elantra looks sharper than ever. The headlamps converge to a point at the new sleek grille. From the sharp, aggressively-styled front bumper, the new Elantra maintains a bold design language all the way to a slim, coupé-like tail. The funky tail-lamps complement the overall stance of this good-looking Hyundai.

Additionally, the svelte Elantra also boasts of 34 features thanks to the inclusion of Hyundai’s Blue Link tech. Of the 34 features, Hyundai say that 10 were developed specifically for India. Blue Link comprises seven main categories with 34 features spread across them. The seven categories and a couple of their most important features are listed below.

Safety – Auto Crash Notification (ACN) notifies the call centre and will help you co-ordinate emergency services. Your emergency contacts will be notified as well. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) notifies you about low pressure in the tyres via your smartphone.

Security – Blue Link offers stolen vehicle tracking and remote immobilisation.

Remote – Using your smartphone you can monitor your car’s status and even remotely operate certain features.

Vehicle Relationship Management (VRM) – It allows you to run automatic and manual diagnostics for the car.

Location Based Services – A large number of features at your fingertips. The most useful include live car location sharing and live traffic information.

Alert Services – Could be used best to monitor a third party while they are using your car. You will be notified about overspeeding, valet driving behaviour and will also receive an idle alert.

Artificial Intelligence – The voice recognition commands have been specifically developed to work for India

This new Hyundai Elantra will be launched here in India on October 3. We expect it to be priced between Rs 15 to 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Joshua Varghese