Big Updates for the 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

The 2021 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have received an overhaul with new engines and special edition models leading the change.

Utility, practicality and luxury never run out of style and that’s where Land Rover have claimed their stake in the premium SUV pie today. The Range Rover is the go-to car for those seeking effortless performance over all sorts of terrain. While the 2021 Range Rover update brings subtle styling tweaks and equipment changes, some not-so-subtle special editions are also on offer, such as the 2021 Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black, the Westminster Edition and the Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon edition.

The headline change in the 2021 Range Rover, at least for us, is the introduction of the all-new 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder Ingenium turbo-diesel engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid sytem; available in multiple states of tune. This engine replaces the old TDV6, SDV6 and, more notably, SDV8 specifications. The D300 specification has 300 hp and 650 Nm and will be the one offered in India. For select markets, the D250 specification is offered with an output of 249 hp and 600 Nm and a more potent D350 with a V8-dismissing 350 hp and 700 Nm.

The petrol Ingenium 3.0-litre in-line engine was already on sale here in P400 guise. The new 2021 Range Rover India line-up will see a choice of standard and Long wheelbase choices with three trims for the former: the entry-level Vogue, the Vogue SE and the Autobiography, and four for the L model: Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography. The P400 turbo-petrol with 400 hp and 550 Nm, and the D300 mild-hybrid turbo-diesel with 300 hp and 650 Nm will be offered in India. Special editions on offer in India are based only on the Long wheelbase models and include the Westminster Edition, Westminster Black Edition and Range Rover Fifty – available strictly by order.

The 2021 Range Rover Sport sees the choice of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, the P300, with 300 hp and 400 Nm, the D300 mild-hybrid diesel with the same 300 hp and 650 Nm, and also, in the top-end SVR model, the P575 supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine with 575 hp and 700 Nm. A total of five trims are on offer with the other two powertrain options: S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic and Autobiography Dynamic.

The order books are now open. Prices will be announced shortly. The 2021 Range Rover Sport should start from Rs 90 lakh for the P300 S petrol, whereas the 2021 Range Rover will start around the Rs 2-crore mark for the Vogue standard wheelbase models. The special SVR Carbon Edition may be offered if patrons insist, perhaps.