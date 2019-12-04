Big Boy Toyz Premium Pre-owned Car Dealer Now In Hyderabad

The well-known premium pre-owned luxury car dealer who started operations in 2009 and currently has showrooms in Mumbai and Delhi, are all set to open their third dealership in Hyderabad. This will be Big Boy Toyz first-ever multi-brand showroom in South India.

According to the luxury car dealer, Hyderabad constitutes about 40 per cent of the total revenue generated from the Southern market currently. The new office to be located at in the upmarket area of Shangri-La Plaza and spans across 5,900 sq ft. The new showroom paves way for a multi-brand automobile dealership for the industry in South. Big Boy Toyz expect to generate an additional 80-90 crore from Hyderabad itself.

The showroom is said to have a great collection of cars such as the BMW i8, Ferrari F12, Berlinetta, Mercedes S-Class, Aston Martin Rapid, Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, and Bentley Mulsanne. Since Big Boy Toyz has recently ventured in to the superbikes space, expect to see some hot two-wheelers like including the Indian Chieftain Red, Indian Chieftain White and Indian Dark Horse to name a few.

Jatin Ahuja, Founder of Big Boy Toyz with his team managed to increase its revenue from Rs 10 crore in the first year to Rs 250 crore in March 2018. According to him, Hyderabad is a great market for BBT and they have been looking for an exciting market with a great demand for exotic vehicles.

Also read, BBT starts online sale of auto-mobiles