Bentley Continental GT Breaks Pikes Peak Record

The Bentley Continental GT has reclaimed its status of being the fastest production Grand Tourer by setting a new Pikes Peak record.

The Pikes Peak hill-climb event was held on the 30 June 2019 in Colorado, USA. The Bentley Continental GT was driven by three-time champion, Rhys Millen. He conquered the 12.42-mile (20-km) course with 156 corners in just 10 minutes 18.488 seconds taking 8.4 seconds off the previous record, averaging a speed of 70 mph (112 km/h). The Continental GT is powered by a 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 petrol engine that makes 635 PS and a peak torque of 900 Nm, available between as low as 1,350 rpm and up to 4,500 rpm. The car can do 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The car sported the number 100 as a celebration to Bentley’s centenary year.

Just a few months ago, the Bentley Bentayga showed its outstanding performance by claiming the outright record for a production SUV on the Pikes Peak course. It was also driven by Rhys Millen and the world’s most luxurious SUV completed the course in just 10:49.9, taking nearly two minutes off the previous record.

Millen said after his record run: “This is an amazing finish to a wet, snowy 2019 run at Pikes Peak! We came here with one goal in mind, and that was to be the fastest production car up the mountain and set a new record. It was an incredible week. Today was a challenge with what Mother Nature threw at us, but the Continental GT held strong all the way to the top, and we are now number one”.

