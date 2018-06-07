Bentley Bentayga V8 Launched in India

Exclusive Motors, the official partners for Bentley Motors in India, have launched the Bentayga V8 in the country at a starting price of Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The latest variant of the Bentley Bentayga is here and it’s now available with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest variant also gets permanent all-wheel drive system. The engine may have lost four cylinders compared to the W12, however, it still produces considerable power and torque – 550 PS and 770 Nm. To distinguish the V8 variant from the more expensive W12, Bentley have changed some of the standard equipment. For instance, the front matrix grille is now black, the fuel- and oil-filler caps are simpler, the dashboard uses Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus instead of Burr Walnut, and the pattern of the leather upholstery is different compared to the W12 variant. Other changes include the exclusion of Bentley’s Dynamic Ride system and a weight reduction of 27 kg. Anyway, you always have the option to customise your Bentayga as you wish from the company’s extensive range of optional accessories. Of course, this will drive the price-tag up from its base Rs 3.78 crore.

On the occasion of the launch, Satya Bagla, MD, Exclusive Motors said, “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The Bentayga V8 shares the same sleek lines as the other models in the Bentayga range, but adds some distinctive features to create an edgier exterior that matches the car’s dynamic feel. The newest addition to the range, Bentayga V8, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance.”